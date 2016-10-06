Three new cases of Zika virus have been confirmed by Philippine health officials, bringing the total in the country to 15.

In a press conference Wednesday, Health Secretary Paulyn Ubial said two cases were reported in Iloilo City and one from Antipolo.

“We have 15 confirmed cases of the Zika virus out of 264 suspected Zika virus cases reported nationwide from January 1 to October 4,” said Ubial.

The three, all female, were tested for the Zika virus after they showed symptoms of the Zika virus, specifically rashes, fever, and joint pains.

Of the 15, the health department showed 12 are from western Visayas, including 11 from Iloilo City; and one each from Cebu, Muntinlupa City, and Antipolo City. Eleven were females and four males.

Zika virus, which is mainly transmitted via mosquito bites, usually results in mild illness but carries increased risks to women giving birth to babies with congenital brain defects.

Regarding the pregnant 22-year-old from Cebu who has the Zika virus, Ubial said the 20-week old fetus does not have abnormalities. DMS