A statement by the European Union on good governance and human rights issues in the Philippines should not be construed as interference on its internal affairs, European Union Ambassador to the Philippines Franz Jessen said on Tuesday.

In an interview with reporters during the EU-Philippines Business Summit 2016 in Makati City, Jessen said both sides should listen to each other.

"This should not be seen as interference, but it's a way of doing things together to get a better result for both of us," Jessen said, citing ongoing talks between the EU and the Philippines for a free trade agreement.

"If you look at a free trade agreement, we have a number of economic interest, but we also have the interest that we're trying to promote so that investors can come to the Philippines from Europe and invest here for a long term," Jessen said.

EU was the Philippines' fourth largest trading partner in 2015, with bilateral trade in goods amounting to 12.9 billion euros.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier scolded EU when its Parliament raised concern over the increasing number of slain individuals who were allegedly involved in illegal drugs.

Duterte has declared an all-out war against the drug menace.

A source said an EU monitoring mission is set to arrive in November to evaluate the compliance of the Philippines on GSP+.

The source said there was an instance that a country was removed from the list because of the issue on human rights.

Despite Duterte's harsh statements against EU, Jessen said, "we do not react to issue raised...overtime, we adjust."

"Human rights is a factor of course. But what we're looking at here is the overall environment...political and economic environment," he said.

In December 2014, EU included the Philippines in its Generalized Scheme of Preference Plus (GSP+) and one of the conditions to maintain the status is complying with human rights treaties.

Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella, who graced the event, said the Duterte administration values human rights.

"In the midst of the noise, the Philippines as a state and a member of the community of nations continues to value the dignity of every person and guarantees full respect of human rights, within the ambit of the common good," he said.

Abella said the Duterte government continues to abide by the rule of law, and its democratic institutions help ensure rights of all concerned are protected.

"The Philippines has a leader, who seems to speak a difficult language, but whose actions tell us one thing - he is a leader who cares for his people, and can create the environment that will make their dreams come true," Abella stressed.

Duterte's other Cabinet officials said the government is working hard to improve the investment climate.

"A stronger economic engagement with EU has been and will continue," said Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez.

He said the Philippines and EU will conduct the second round of talks on FTA in December in Manila. He earlier expressed hope to sign the FTA with EU next year.

Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi said the energy sector is one area where European investors can invest.

"The Philippine energy sector is one area rife with investment opportunities, it being capital-intensive and primarily private sector-led. Our priorities in the sector remain centered on energy security?, with stark focus on increasing supply, improving reliability and resiliency of our energy infrastructure," he said. Celerina Monte DMS