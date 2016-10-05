The 33 Philippine Amphibious Landing Exercise (Phiblex) between the Philippines and Untied States forces, which could be the last war games between the two countries, formally began at the headquarters of Philippine Marines Tuesday morning.

US forces, led by Brig. Gen. John Jansen, Commanding General of United States 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade and Major Gen. Andre Costales Jr., Commandant of the Philippine Marine Corps, attended the ceremony.

In his speech, Jansen said:” The scope and variety of our training is critical in maintaining immediate readiness for any crisis or emergency. The value of our service members training side by side cannot be overstated.

Jensen said they will integrate US and Philippine forces will be synchronized “with our staff during a planning exercise to coordinate an appropriate reaction during a humanitarian crisis.”

“This allows our forces to rapidly respond to any emergency through a pre-rehearsed coordinated, bilateral effort which paid dividends during Haiyan,” said Jensen, referring to the super typhoon which smashed through Leyte in 2013..

Costales said “our mission is to integrate the use of strategic sealift vessels (BRP Tarlac), and other non-traditional platforms such as the landing craft from Australia and small unit riverine crafts from the US.” .

The exercise, lasting until October 12, and will be conducted in Clark and Basa Air Base in Pampanga; Marine Barracks Gregorio Lim in Ternate, Cavite; Crow Valley in Tarlac; Naval Education and Training Command in San Antonio, Zambales; Palawan and Cagayan in Northern Luzon.

Captain Rhyan Lacuesta, Philippine Marine spokesman, said the activities will participated by approximately 1100 US personnel based in Okinawa, Japan and 500 AFP personnel mostly coming from the Philippine Marine Corps.

Several United States and Philippine military assets. including BRP Tarlac (LD601) of the Philippine Navy, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD6), USS Green Bay (LPD 20) and the USS Germantown (LSD -48) of Bonhomme Richard Amphibious Ready Group (BHR ARG) of US Navy. Robina Asido/DMS