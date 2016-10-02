The first tropical cyclone for this month, locally named Igme, entered the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) on Saturday morning and a weather forecaster said it would bring cloudy skies with light rains over the eastern part of northern Luzon.

State weather forecaster Aldzar Aurelio said Igme, which has the international name “Chaba” entered the Philippines around 10am.

As of 4pm yesterday, Igme was last spotted at 1,305km east of Casiguran, Aurora with winds of up to 100 kph and gusts of 125kph while moving northwest at the speed of 25kph and central pressure of 984 hectopascals.

Aurelio said Igme is expected to intensify into typhoon by Sunday and leave the Philippine area of responsibility by Monday morning.

He said north eastern waters along the Philippine area of responsibility may experience rough seas. Robina Asido/DMS