Authorities prevented a Japanese national from leaving the country on Friday for alleged human trafficking of a minor.

The Japanese was about to board a Philippine Airlines flight to Nagoya, Japan when he was stopped at 1:30 pm by officers of the Bureau of Immigration at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal Terminal 3 in Pasay City.

He was with a 17-year-old Filipina when he was taken into custody.

Chief Superintendent Mao Aplasca, director of the Aviation Security Gtoup, said in a text message, immigration officers became suspicious when the Japanese was not able to produce any proof of consent of from the girl's parents or any clearance from the Department of Social Welfare Development.

The DSWD requires minors traveling abroad accompanied by an individual other than their parents should have a travel clearance from their department.

Immigration officers turned over the Japanese to agents of the National Bureau of Investigation at 3:48 pm for questioning.

The girl was endorsed to personnel of the Inter-Agency Council Against Human Trafficking. Police do not know if a criminal case has been filed against the Japanese. Emmanuel Tupas/DMS