The Philippine government and the National Democratic Front hope to forge a draft on a bilateral and permanent ceasefire while socio-economic reforms are to be discussed in the second round of peace talks at Oslo, Norway this month.

Government peace panel chairman Silvestre Bello said Saturday these are the topics for discussion in the talks from October 6 to 10.

"The ceasefire committees of the NDF and the government will meet and come out with a bilateral and permanent agreement within 60 days," Bello said in an interview over dzRB radio.

Included under the socio-economic aspects are land reform, national irrigation and the government's foreign policy.

Also to be discussed is the call of the NDF to end the military's counter-insurgency program, known as Oplan Bayanihan, said Bello.

NDF consultants Benito and Wilma Tiamzon, who are the leaders of the Communist Party of the Philippines, are scheduled to leave for Norway Sunday evening, according to an advisory.

The couple is scheduled to leave at 7:50 pm on board a flight from Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3. Emmanuel Tupas/DMS