The Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Friday it has finished translating the Miranda rights warning in the languages of Japan, China, Korea and Taiwan as well as 10 dialects which ensures foreigners and locals accused of crimes who do not understand the

Filipino language are made aware of their rights.

Chief Superintendent Dennis Siervo, director of the PNP Human Rights Affairs Office, said translation and audio versions of the languages are available at their website www.hrao.pnp.gov.ph.

"These could be downloaded and put on smartphones," Siervo said in a news briefing on Friday.

With the latest advancement in technology, cops can tell foreigners as well as locals who could not understand Tagalog can be informed of their rights as accused criminals.

The entire text of Miranda warning, also known as Miranda rights is: “You have the right to remain silent. Any statement you make may be used against you in a court of law in the Philippines . You have the right to have a competent and independent counsel preferably of your own choice. If you cannot afford the services of a counsel, the

government will provide you one. Do you understand these rights?”

The translation of the Miranda warning is in compliance with international human rights law which ensures suspects are informed of rights provided under the law.

This would prevent court cases being thrown out against foreigners based on a "technicality" especially if criminals claims they were not informed of their rights.

Aside from the Miranda warning, texts of Republic Act 9475, or the other Anti-Torture Act were also translated and made available of the website of HRAO.

Among these are "the rights to demand physical examination by an independent and competent doctor of the accused criminal's choice and "if you cannot afford the services of a doctor, the shall provide one for you."

Siervo clarified they don't have figures to show majority of the foreigners are from Japan , China , Taiwan and Korea .

"We have been monitoring news reports so before it could get out of hand, we have already made some proactive steps," Siervo said in a previous phone interview. Emmanuel Tupas