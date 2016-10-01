The Philippines is among the 11 Southeast Asian countries where the US-based Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is discouraging pregnant women from travelling amid the threat of the Zika virus.

“CDC recommends pregnant women should consider postponing non-essential travel to Southeast Asia countries with reports of Zika virus infection from local transmission or related to travel to those countries,” said the CDC in its latest report Thursday.

Other Southeast Asian countries in the list are Brunei , Burma , Cambodia , Indonesia , Laos , Malaysia , Maldives , Thailand , Timor Leste, and Vietnam .

If travelling to these 11 countries is needed, the CDC urges pregnant, women to consult with their doctors.

“Women, who are pregnant or planning to become pregnant, should discuss their travel plans with their doctor,” said the CDC.

The US health agency said those travelling to any Zika-hit countries must prevent mosquito bites by insect repellents; wearing long-sleeved shirts, long pants, socks, and a hat; and using bed nets in areas where they are staying.

The CDC also said not having sex or using condoms eliminate risk of getting Zika. .

The travel advisory comes after the CDC received reports there are travellers, who have returned from certain areas of Southeast Asia who were found to have been infected with the Zika virus.

In the Philippines , there are a total of 12 Zika cases that have been reported in the past weeks, including one pregnant woman from Cebu . DMS