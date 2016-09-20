The health department admitted inmates could be vulnerable to the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) but to other communicable diseases, a spokesman said Monday.

“Men in prison are vulnerable to HIV but also to other health risks, such as tuberculosis,” said Tayag in an interview.

Tayag said he do not have any information on claims made by Public Attorney's Office (PAO) chief Persida Acosta about one to three inmates have HIV/AIDS.

“We do not have data available. These findings require verification,” said Tayag.

He said it must be found out if the HIV/AIDS were acquired while the inmates are detained or before they were sent to jail. .

“AIDS is the late stage of HIV infection. Therefore, these reported cases may have been infected even prior to their entry in prisons,” said Tayag. DMS

Acosta said the alleged spread of the virus to the male inmates’ “biological needs”.

But without verifying a reported increase of HIV cases in jails, Tayag said it is important that HIV services are available.

“There must be regular outreach missions for HIV testing, condom distribution, and provision of antiretroviral drugs,” he said.

Tayag said they are hoping to secure the help of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology to examine health problems of inmates. DMS