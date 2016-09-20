Malacanang defended on Monday President Rodrigo Duterte’s request for six more months to address the country’s illegal drug problem.

"We have not yet reached 90 days (in office) and the (number of drug users and pushers) was that big already. If during the 90-day period, the number already reached 700,000, what more if it's 120 days, what more if it's six months, what more if it's one year," said Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar in a radio interview.

The Philippine National Police has reported that some 700,000 drug users and pushers have surrendered.

But the fight against illegal drugs has become controversial as 1,152 suspects have died in police operations and 2,073 have been killed reportedly due to vigilantes.

"So let's give the president a chance because what we're looking here is a comprehensive solution," Andanar added.

On Sunday night, Duterte asked Filipinos for six more months in his war against illegal drugs.

When he assumed office on June 30, Duterte promised to end crimes, including illegal drugs, and corruption during the first six months of his administration.

Duterte said he was surprised the number of people involved in the drug trade are in the hundreds of thousands.

"Give me an extension of maybe another six months... I did not have an idea there were hundreds of thousands of people already in the drug business," he exclaimed.

What is worrisome, he said, is some government officials are involved .This is why he has called for the postponement of the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections this October as barangay captains with alleged links to the drug trade can stay in power. This would result in narco-politics down to the lowest government unit in the country.

"That could be a start of our perdition and agony," said Duterte Celerina Monte, Emmanuel Tupas