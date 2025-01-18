Marcos agrees with Enrile’s opinion on INC rally

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. agrees with the opinion of Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Juan Ponce Enrile that following the stance of the Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) on the impeachment cases against Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio could present ‘problematic consequences’ for the country .

The INC is against moves to impeach the second highest official in the country.

Enrile warned the country could face a “very detrimental” precedent if the logic implied during the Iglesia Ni Cristo’s National Rally for Peace is pursued.

“Well, you know, JPE is one of our best legal thinkers in the country. And he is right. There will be a precedent, and it will be very problematic,” Marcos said in an interview in Leyte when asked about his thoughts on Enrile’s statement.

He was in Leyte for the houses built by the government for Yolanda victims.

“But I still think that even if Congress is mandated to process these, the House doesn’t have a choice, and the Senate doesn’t have a choice once these impeachment complaints are filed,” he added.

The President said he doubts the timing of filing those cases against the vice president as the country gears towards the election this year, with many lawmakers soon to be out campaigning.

“Well, I don’t think that now is the time to go through that. Tutal as a practical matter, papasok na tayo sa campaign period,” he pointed out.

“Wala ng congressman, wala ng senador dahil nangangampanya na sila. Hindi tayo makakapagbuo ng quorum. And so, as a practical matter, the timing is very poor,” he added.

According to Enrile, impeachment is just a constitutional legal process aimed at removing a government official from his or her office if there is ground and evidence to back it up.

The INC maintained that an estimated 1.8 million members in different parts of the country attended its January 13 rally.

It said the rally was not a political gathering. Presidential News Desk