Satisfaction ratings of Marcos, Duterte drop: SWS

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte satisfaction ratings fell in Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey released on Wednesday.

According to the SWS poll done Dec. 12 to 18, 2024, Marcos’ net satisfaction rate dropped to +19 in December 2024 from +32 in September of the same year.

The poll also showed that in December 2024, 51 percent of Filipinos were satisfied with his performance, 32 percent were dissatisfied, and 16 percent were undecided.

The survey came out a day after SWS reported that hunger rose to 25.9 percent in December 2024 from 22.9 percent in September 2024.

This is the highest since the record 30.7 percent during the COVID-19 lockdowns in September 2020, SWS said.

The 25.9 percent respondents said experienced being hungry and not having to eat at least once in the past three months, SWS said.

A separate survey also by SWS revealed that the net satisfaction rating of Duterte decreased to +21 in December 2024 from +27 in September of the same year.

Based on the survey, 51 percent were satisfied with her performance, 31 percent were not satisfied, and 16 percent were undecided. Jaspearl Tan/DMS