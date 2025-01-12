PH campaign period officially starts

The campaign period for the May 2025 national, local, and Bangsamoro parliamentary polls which will run until June 11 kicked off Sunday.

"We will now be inside the Election Period as well as the gun ban period," Comelec Chairman George Garcia said in an interview.

"We are, therefore, reminding everyone to especially be careful in carrying deadly weapons outside of their residences," he added.

Under the Omnibus Election Code, the Election Period shall commence 90 days before the day of the election and shall end 30 days after.

During the Election Period, it shall be prohibited to bear, carry, or transport firearms or other deadly weapons, unless authorized in writing by the Commission.

Unless also authorized in writing by the Comelec, it shall be prohibited for candidates to use security personnel or bodyguards

The Commission also noted that organization or maintenance of reaction forces, strike forces, or similar forces are also banned. It also noted that the transfer or detail of officers and employees in the civil service, except upon prior approval of the Commission, is also prohibited.

The suspension of elective provincial, city, municipal, or barangay officers without prior approval of the Commission shall also be prohibited during the Election Period. Noting that violations of the prohibited acts are considered as election offense cases.

Any person found guilty of any election offense can be penalized with imprisonment of one to six years, disqualification to hold public office, and removal of the right to vote. DMS