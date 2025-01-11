Nearly 60 hurt in two vehicular mishaps in Quezon City

At least 60 people were injured in two vehicular incidents in Quezon City on Friday.

The first was along the southbound lane of the EDSA Bus Carousel in Balintawak where around 50 people were injured when a bus hit another one which bumped into a third one around noon, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said in a report.

The driver of the first bus told investigators he lost control after the brakes malfunctioned.

Ambulances from the MMDA, city government, Philippine Red Cross and other volunteer groups brought the victims to several hospitals for treatment.

Ten people were injured when a dump truck hit a van in Barangay Bahay Toro around 3 a.m. The van then rear-ended a Honda City subcompact car.

The ten, who were passengers of the van, were brought by rescuers to the Quezon City General Hospital. DMS