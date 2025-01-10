Veterans urge vigilance as 80th anniversary of Lingayen Gulf Landing marked

By Robina Asido

Amid an ongoing external security threat, a World War II veteran calls the future defenders to "remain vigilant for another battle looms on the horizon".

In his video message played during the 80th anniversary of the Lingayen Gulf Landing on Thursday, Godofredo Dela Cruz, 97, who was a member of the guerilla forces emphasized that the "future defenders hold the key to preserving" the nation's legacy.

"The war that defined my generation has come to an end and is granting us a renewed hope. However, my dear future defenders, we must still remain vigilant for another battle looms on the horizon," he said.

American and allied forces landed on Lingayen Gulf on January 9, 1945 where they encountered the Japanese military, who resisted stubbornly but had to yield. American and allied soldiers advanced towards Manila where they were met by another group which landed southwest of Manila on January 15.

"Embrace the torch of patriotism and carry it forward with an unwavering determination, spread the flame among your peers and inspire others to join in this noble cause together as I am still alive, we will ensure the spirit of love for our country burns brightly for generations to come," Dela Cruz added.

Representing Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr., Undersecretary for Civil Veterans and Reserve Affairs Pablo Lorenzo said the agency honors the sacrifices of the veterans "by ensuring that our armed forces, your armed forces, are capable, modernized, resilient and ready to face various threats to our nation's peace and freedom."

"His (Teodoro's) priority this year is the modernization of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and in securing our territory, sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdictions," he said.

Lorenzo also urged the youth to honor the heroism of the veterans not just in words but with actions.

"To the youth who are present here today, I urge you to learn from the stories of our veterans. Their courage is our inheritance, and their bravery is our guide and our inspiration. Let their sacrifices and Kindle your spirit of nationalism and service to the nation," he said.

"Let us honor our veterans, not just in words, but with actions that uphold the values and show our care for them. Let us stand together as a people, united by history, inspired by courage and committed to a future of freedom, peace and prosperity," he added.

As he recognized the presence of the representative from the United States and Australian government, Lorenzo said the event "also reminds us of the enduring bond between Filipinos and Americans, especially the soldiers who stood shoulder to shoulder eight years ago".

"That same spirit of solidarity continues to flourish and remains a cornerstone of our efforts to promote a rules based international order and a free and open Indo Pacific region through joint exercises, Enhanced Defense Cooperation and shared commitments to regional peace and security," he said.

"The partnership between the Philippines and the United States and other like minded nations like Australia, ensures that we are better prepared to confront the challenges of the present and secure a stable future for generations to come," he added.

Lorenzo said 10 of the total of 25 living Second World War veterans in Pangasinan attended the ceremony at the Capitol Beach Park in Lingayen.

Also present during the event were members of the Philippine Army, local government officials led by Pangasinan Gov. Ramon Guico III and Vice Gov. Mark Ronald Lambino and other members from private organizations. DMS