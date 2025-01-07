Japanese telco fraud suspect set to be deported, blacklisted: BI

A Japanese suspect in a telecom fraud group who was arrested in Manila is set to be deported and blacklisted, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) said Monday.

The suspect, identified by the BI as Yokota Tetsuya, was arrested along Ongpin St. in Sta. Cruz for fraud in violation of Article 60 and 246 (1) of the Japanese Penal Code.

In a statement, BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said he issued a mission order for Tetsuya’s deportation after they were informed about the suspect’s presence in the country.

“He will be deported after our Board of Commissioners has issued the order for his summary deportation. He will be placed in our immigration blacklist and perpetually banned from re-entering the Philippines for being an undesirable alien,” Viado said.

The BI did not say when Tetsuya would be deported.

In a Viber message sent to The Daily Manila Shimbun, BI Fugitive Search Unit Chief Rendel See said Tetsuya was buying jewelry in Manila before his arrest.

He added that the suspect was transferred to their detention facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City.

Sy said three of the 10 members of the Japanese telecom fraud syndicate from Cambodia remain at large.

“We’re continuously working to track them. We have also coordinated with the airport and subport just in case the attempt to flee to other countries,” Sy said.

In a previous interview with The Daily Manila Shimbun, he said that the scam group fled Cambodia and hid in the country before four of its other members were arrested in Pasay City and Paranaque City last year.

Last year, another member identified as Sasaki Yohei, who was arrested in October, was deported in December.

Before that, four other members of the syndicate, identified as Sawada Masaya, Suzuki Seiji, Koji Ueda, and Jun Kiyohara, were arrested in July of the previous year and were deported in November of the same year. Jaspearl Tan/DMS