Comelec to start printing ballots for May 2025 elections Monday

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Monday will start printing 73 million official ballots for the May 2025 national, local, and Bangsamoro parliamentary elections.

In an interview, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said "ballot printing will commence on January 6 and will be continuous until April 14 for the 73 million ballots to be used in the forthcoming elections."

He said they are looking to produce around 800,000 to 1 million ballots per day to meet the deadline.

"We have to proceed with the printing of the ballots because we have a very tight timeline. We only have 77 days to print the ballots," said the poll chief.

He said they are able to ready the ballot printing after completing the list of candidates and the

"First in line for printing are overseas voters that won't use internet voting to be followed by those for Bangsamoro, wherein two ballots will be used," explained Garcia. DMS