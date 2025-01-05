Panelo: VP Duterte's removal from National Security Council "ill advised"

The removal of Vice President Sara Duterte from the National Security Council is ill advised", Salvador Panelo, the former chief presidential legal counsel of the previous administration said on Saturday.

In a statement, Panelo slammed President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s decision to remove Duterte from NSC under the newly issued Executive Order No. 8

"The removal of VP Sara as a member of the National Security Council is an ill advised presidential move," he said

“It smacks of dirty politics. Another brazen measure to diminish the political star power of VP Sara,” Panelo added.

The EO also includes the removal of former presidents from the council. These are Rodrigo Duterte, Gloria Macapagal Arroyo and Joseph Estrada.

Panelo noted that the removal of the former President Duterte was only meant to “deodorize the elimination of Vice President Sara Duterte as member, to make it appear that she is not being targeted.“

National Security Adviser and Director General of NSC, Secretary Eduardo Ano emphasized that the reconstitution of the "composition of the National Security Council is necessary to further enhance the formulation of policies affecting national security.

"The NSC is, first and foremost, an advisory body to the President, and its composition is always subject to the authority of the President," Ano said in a statement.

"The purpose of reorganization is to enhance the formulation of policies relating to national security so that actions and decisions thereon by the Presidents rests on sound advice and accurate information. It is also premised on the need for timely and coherent action to address current and emerging threats to national security," he added.

Ano explained that the "Administrative Code of 1987 vests the President with the continuing authority to reorganize the administrative structure of the Office of the President of which the NSC is a part.

"Section 17, Article VII of the Constitution vests in the President the power of control over all executive departments, bureaus and offices. Pursuant to this authority, previous presidents have reorganized the composition of the NSC to meet the President’s requirements and changing conditions," he said.

"Since the NSC was established by President Elpidio Quirino in 1950 it has undergone several reorganizations. President Ferdinand E. Marcos reorganized the NSC under E.O. 396 in 1972. President Corazon Aquino reorganized the NSC under E.O. 115 in 1986 and E.O. 292 in 1987. President Fidel V. Ramos reorganized the NSC under E.O. No. 33 in 1992 while President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo reorganized the NSC under E.O. No. 34 in 2001," he added. Robina Asido/DMS