Comelec sees 2025 elections '' challenging''

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) sees a "challenging" 2025 with the midterm polls and Bangsamoro parliamentary elections in May along with the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan in December.

In his New Year Message, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said: '' the year 2025 presents significant challenges... (but) I am certain that we can overcome these challenges and tum them into milestones."

He said one challenge is the holding of the first Bangsamoro parliamentary elections.

The Comelec will use the automated counting machines (ACMs) of service provider Miru Systems.

He said the Comelec will introduce the Online Voting and Counting System (OVCS) for overseas voters.

"(This will) bring the electoral process closer to our Kababayans abroad, whose hard work and sacrifices have long been the backbone of our nation's economy," said Garcia.

Garcia has set a meeting with all officials, directors, and division chiefs on Friday to tackle preparations for the elections. DMS