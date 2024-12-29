PEZA awards six locators, including three Japanese firms

The Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) awarded six locator companies this month for their contributions to the country's economic growth.

Among those awarded were three Japan locators, namely Denso Ten Philippines Corp., TDK Philippines Corp., and Canon Business Machines (Philippines), Inc.

In a press statement, PEZA presented the Outstanding Community Projects Awards to Denso Ten Philippines Corp. and TDK Philippines Corp. in recognition of their investments, employment opportunities, and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives aimed at uplifting communities. Qiagen Manila were among the awardees.

Canon Business Machines (Philippines), Inc. were added to the Hall of Fame Awardees for their "exceptional export performance, contributing significantly to the Philippine economy with over $202.66 million in export value", PEZA said.

Canon has been a consistent recipient of various PEZA awards since 2016.

Canon Business Machines (Philippines), Inc., president Masahiko Tsuji said: "It is always an honor for our company to receive the different categories of PEZA Awards. This time, we are happy to receive for the first time at CBMP site the Hall of Fame for Outstanding Exporters Award.''

''This prestigious award is the product of our member’s best efforts and I am proud of everyone’s contributions. In CBMP, we will continue producing quality printers to ship all over the world through PEZA’s full support to our operations," said Tsuji

TDK Philippines Corp. was also elevated to the Hall of Fame for its focus on renewable energy and carbon neutrality and its Outstanding Environmental Performance award from 2021 to 2023.

"This achievement was made possible through the personal and remarkable contributions of all TDK Philippines members. Of course, we need everyone's cooperation and support to ensure the success of our programs. Our strategy in protecting various environmental initiatives and community groups is an act of charity and I believe everyone understands the impact of our activities on the environment," TDK Philippines Corp. president Masatoshi Shindoh said.

PEZA awarded the Philippine Associated Smelting & Refining Corporation (PASAR) with a Billionaire’s Award for the third time for its export performance that reached $2.754 billion. The Outstanding Exporter Award was given to the International Wiring Systems (Phils.), Corp.

The awarding ceremonies, led by PEZA Director General Tereso Panga, took place in various PEZA ecozones, including the First Philippine Industrial Park (FPIP) in Batangas, Luisita Industrial Park in Tarlac, Laguna Technopark, Inc., and Cyber Sigma in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig. DMS