Palace dismisses Pulse Asia survey on Marcos' ratings

Malacanang dismissed the drop in the approval and trust ratings of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr in the latest Pulse Asia Survey. saying that the chief executive is more concerned in making the "right" decisions.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin made the statement last Tuesday after Pulse Asia issued the results of its November 26 to December 3, 2024 survey last week.

The survey showed the approval rating of the President dipped to 48 percent from 50 percent, while trust rating also declined from 47 percent to 50 percent in September.

Bersamin acknowledged the importance of surveys as "dipstick readings of the well of the public opinion," but he added it is not the main consideration in measuring a President's performance.

"Public interest is the sole driver behind every executive decision, not the pursuit of high ratings in the next opinion polls. High popularity ratings are the bonus and not the bedrock of effective public service," Bersamin said.

''To consider surveys as the sole indicator is to take our focus away from the more important metrics, like employment, that reliably measure our progress as a nation," he added. DMS