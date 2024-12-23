Two college students drown in Kalinga

BAGUIO CITY ? Two college students from Cagayan drowned after they were swept by strong undercurrent of a river in Kalinga around 3:30 pm Saturday.

Police said the two were with a group from Tuguegarao City and visiting the Kalinga Boulders at Barangay Aciga, Pinukpuk when they were enticed to swim.

They crossed the river and after reaching the opposite bank, tried to swim back but were caught by the stronger undercurrent, police said. Their companions failed due to rescue them.

The bodies were recovered under the large stones downstream a few hours later. They were declared dead on arrival at a hospital. DMS