Zamboanga shooting incident could be linked to 2025 polls

The shooting of a Sulu election official’s vehicle could be linked to the 2025 midterm polls, Commission on Elections (Comelec) chairman George Erwin Garcia said Sunday.

On Saturday, Nasser Amil Asiri, the elder brother of Sulu provincial election supervisor Vidzfar Amil Julie, was wounded in a drive-by shooting incident in Zamboanga City.

“He said that this incident could be election-related because they rejected some things from the politicians there. That’s our lead, that’s what we are monitoring in the investigation being conducted by the PNP (Philippine National Police),” Garcia said in an interview with dzBB

“In certain places, if there are some people who do not like what you are doing, they will find ways to replace you. If they cannot replace you, the evil politicians will try to kill you just to get what they want,” he said.

Garcia said they are considering placing Sulu as one of the election areas of concern.

“When incidents of violence like that occur, it is possible for an area to be placed under areas of concern. However, we want to emphasize that such incidents should do not reflect that an area needs to be placed under Comelec control, because it would give the impression that there is violence in the area or it might drive away investors,” Garcia said.

The Zamboanga City Police have identified two persons of interest involved in the shooting incident, according to a radio report by dzBB. Jaspearl Tan/DMS