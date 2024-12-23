OCD meets regional offices after series of Ilocos quakes

The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) met officials from its regional offices in Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, and Central Luzon to prepare for a big quake following a series of earthquakes that happened in Ilocos Sur, a top official said Sunday.

Citing data from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), OCD Administrator Undersecretary Ariel Nepomuceno said there were a series of earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 1.5 to 5.0 since December 17.

According to Nepomuceno, this could be an indication that an earthquake with a higher magnitude than the “Big One” could occur near the Ilocos region.

“This means that the Manila Trench is moving,” Nepomuceno told dzBB.

“We often hear about ‘The Big One’ in Metro Manila, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake, which is very strong. However, if the Manila Trench moves, a study by Phivolcs indicates that it could cause an even stronger earthquake, possibly an 8.2 or 8.3 magnitude, with the potential to trigger a tsunami,” he said.

“That’s why even if we are preparing for the holidays or Christmas, we are preparing for its impact with the help of the DILG (Department of Interior and Local Government) and the uniformed services,'' he said.

Nepomuceno said the meeting is about addressing '' details of how to issue warnings.''

'' That’s the reason we issued an order yesterday to level up or further intensify preparations among our citizens in case the Manila Trench moves,” he said.

Nepomuceno said the OCD is focusing on information dissemination

''We have directed the use of all available resources, including media, digital communication, and radio. This is what we are currently discussing to ensure that, in the event of a final warning indicating an earthquake and tsunami, our citizens will already know what to do,” he said.

“Phivolcs said that the series of earthquakes that began in December 17 have weakened and have completely stopped, but that is an indication that a bigger earthquake may occur so its better to be on the safe side of the preparations,” he added.

Nepomuceno stressed the importance of information dissemination regarding the final warning to evacuate if there is an earthquake with a huge magnitude and tsunami.

“What’s important is when the final warning is issued that a strong earthquake and there is a final warning issued that they should run or walk briskly towards the high ground, not necessarily high ground,” Nepomuceno said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS