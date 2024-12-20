DTI surpasses 2024 investment targets, lifted by PEZA and BOI

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) announced that it has surpassed its 2024 investment targets, driven by strong performances from the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) and the Board of Investments (BOI).

“We are pleased to report significant progress in attracting investments this year. These investments will fuel job creation, drive innovation, and foster dynamic economic progress. By focusing on international trade, we are laying the foundation for sustainable and inclusive economic growth," said Secretary Cristina Aldeguer-Roque.

BOI, through its proactive efforts in promoting investment opportunities and streamlining processes, reported approved investments amounting to P 1.62 trillion, exceeding its initial target of P 1.5 trillion set at the beginning of 2024.

This surpasses the P1.26 trillion approved in 2023, which attests to the powerful vote of confidence from both local and international investors.

Meanwhile, PEZA recorded P 214.17 billion in investments, which surpassed its P200 billion target for the year. Its focus on developing and expanding its ecozones, attracting high-growth industries and providing world-class support services to investors solidified the Philippines' position as a premier destination for foreign direct investment.

Looking ahead, Roque stated, "As we approach 2025, we are determined to build on this positive momentum. We will continue to refine and implement forward-looking policies that attract investments in these key industries, ensuring that the Philippines remains a prime destination for innovation and growth. Our commitment is to create an environment where businesses thrive, sustainability is prioritized, and economic opportunities benefit all Filipinos." Presidential Communications Office