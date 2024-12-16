Marcos orders stronger action vs smuggling of agri products

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. directed the Bureau of Customs (BOC) and the Department of Agriculture (DA) to intensify the implementation of Republic Act No. 12022 or the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act.

The President issued the order following the inspection of P178.5 million worth of smuggled mackerel in Manila on Saturday.

Marcos emphasized the need for stronger action against smugglers disrupting the supply chain, significantly impacting the prices of agricultural products in the local market.

The President highlighted the seizure of the smuggled mackerel marks the first case filed under the Republic Act No. 12022 or the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act, which is a priority measure of the Marcos administration

The Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act repeals Republic Act No. 10845, also known as the Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act of 2016, and replaces it with more comprehensive mechanisms to ensure stricter enforcement and improved implementation.

“Kaya’t ito ‘yung buong tinatawag na chain na kailangan nating buwagin,” Marcos said.

“At ito’y, as I said, is the first case under the new law of the Anti-Agricultural Sabotage Act. So, I’ve spoken to our Bureau of Customs, and I’ve spoken to the Department of Agriculture and we have to keep going. Kailangang patibayin pa natin ito,” he added.

The President led the inspection of 21 container vans of frozen mackerels at the Port Area in Manila. The shipment was intercepted by the BOC’s Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS) and the Manila International Container Port (MICP).

The frozen goods, valued at approximately PhP178.5 million, were seized by the BOC in collaboration with the DA’s Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR).

“Ang naging susi rito ay ang coordination between the different agencies. ‘Yun lagi ang pinakamahalaga because the different agencies were all working together, all the way up to the end. Because ang end-consumer nito, DSWD,” Marcos said.

The seized mackerel were given to families in evacuation centers who have been affected by recent adversities. This was done through the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and other groups such as the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor).

The BFAR declared the mackerel fit for human consumption.

Authorities reported that on Sept. 28 and 29, a total of 58,800 cartons in 21 containers of frozen mackerel shipments from China arrived at the MICP.

Officials said the shipment violated DA Memorandum Order No. 14, s. 2024, which suspends the issuance of Sanitary and Phytosanitary Import Clearances for the importation of round scads, mackerel, and bonito. Presidential News Desk