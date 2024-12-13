Marcos orders PNP to ensure security during holiday season, 2025 midterm elections

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Thursday directed the Philippine National Police (PNP) to ensure peace and order during the holiday season and the 2025 midterm elections.

Marcos gave these orders during a command conference he presided over at Camp Crame.

In a statement, the PNP said Marcos directed them to ensure peace and order during the Christmas season, especially when it came to the safety of travelers, minimizing traffic congestion, and facilitating smooth public activities.

He also stressed the importance of maintaining heightened vigilance during the holiday season.

Marcos also told the police to intensify its campaign against illegal firearms and dismantle private armed groups, stressing the importance of creating a secure and peaceful environment to uphold the integrity of the electoral process.

The President also instructed the PNP to have sustained coordination with other government agencies to enhance the effectiveness of anti-drug operations.

Marcos underscored the importance of strengthening cybercrime prevention by providing police personnel with advanced training.

He also emphasized the need to equip the PNP with skills and tools to fight against cybercrime effectively.

Marcos also directed the PNP to intensify efforts to protect the youth from all forms of abuse and exploitation as part of the government’s commitment to safeguarding vulnerable sectors of society.

PNP Chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil gave the assurance that they would follow his orders.

“The entire Philippine National Police stands united in its mission to serve and protect the Filipino people. We assure President Marcos of our full support as we implement these priorities to strengthen peace and security across the nation,” Marbil said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS