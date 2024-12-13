2025 BARMM polls key to Mindanao peace process: Marcos

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. underscored the need for a peaceful conduct of Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) polls next year.

According to the President, the electoral process is key to peace in Mindanao.

Marcos made the remarks during his attendance to the 2nd Joint National Peace and Order Council (NPOC)-Regional Peace and Order Councils (RPOCs) meeting for 2024 in Camp Crame on Thursday.

Executive Order (EO) No. 773, s. 2009 reorganized the NPOC to oversee the government’s integrated peace and order efforts and provide a forum for an interdisciplinary dialogue to address issues affecting peace and order.

The RPOC, on the other hand, was organized through EO No. 773 to recommend measures to improve or enhance peace and order and public safety initiatives and orchestrate the internal security efforts of civil authorities, the military, and the police. Presidential News Desk