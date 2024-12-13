Marcos reiterates non-escalatory approach in WPS

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reiterated Thursday the need for adherence to non-escalatory approaches in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

Marcos made the reminder during the 2nd Joint National Peace and Order Council (NPOC)-Regional Peace and Order Councils (RPOCs) meeting for 2024 in Camp Crame.

The President said early this week the Philippines would not be deploying Navy warships in WPS despite the recent harassment by China.

He also underscored the country’s move to continue its resupply mission and the protection of its territorial rights, adding the Philippines would be relentless in advocating for peaceful resolutions to the regional issue.

In his report Thursday, Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla, the NPOC chairperson, said China continues to assert its control within the disputed islands and features in the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

Remulla said China conducted 348 illegal, coercive, aggressive, and deceptive activities from January to November this year.

There were also 336 daily average sightings of Chinese vessels in October 2024, he added. Presidential News Desk