House panel to end probe on Duterte’s use of confidential funds if impeachment hearings will be held

The House Committee On Good Government and Public Accountability said it will terminate its probe on Vice President Sara Duterte’s alleged misuse of her office's confidential funds if the the impeachment complaints filed against her proceed, a lawmaker said Sunday.

In an interview with dzBB, Manila Rep. Joel Chua, chairperson of the panel, said it would be better for Duterte to answer questions about her use of confidential funds in the House Committee on Justice if it decides to take up the impeachment complaints.

“If the Committee on Justice decides to tackle this, then she should just answer the questions there, because it would be the same thing. If the Congress acts on this, it would fall on the Committee on Justice,” Chua said.

“So just the same, whatever complaints, or whatever she has to respond to would be answered there. We will give the Vice President a chance to answer this in the committee,” he added.

Chua said they would leave the investigation of two security officers, Colonels Dennis Nolasco and Raymund Dante Lachica to the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

“We were supposed to invite the two security officers mentioned, but unfortunately, we learned that they are already being investigated internally by the AFP. So, to provide clarity on the matter and to give way to their probe, we will let them conduct their own investigation on this issue,” he said.

Chua said only the members of the panel will be meeting on Monday to discuss what they will put in their committee report about their inquiry on the Office of the Vice President’s usage of confidential funds.

"There will be an open hearing where, of course, we will discuss the laws that have been identified as necessary to pass?that’s one. There will also be suggestions from members based on their observations or insights if there are liabilities related to past incidents, or any discoveries made, all of that will be addressed. Hopefully, by tomorrow, this will provide clarity and will mostly form the content of our committee report,” he said.

Two impeachment complaints have been filed against Duterte this week.

The first was filed by civil society groups on the grounds of culpable violation of the Constitution, graft and corruption, bribery, betrayal of public trust, and other high crimes.

The second was filed by Makabayan bloc lawmakers and members of progressive groups, on the grounds of betrayal of public trust. Jaspearl Tan/DMS