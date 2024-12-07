PNP getting ready for Iglesia ni Cristo rally

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has begun preparing for the rally of religious group Iglesia ni Cristo (INC) against the impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte at the House of Representatives.

The religious group, in its television network NET 25, announced its members will be holding rallies in support of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr call against the filing of impeachment complaints against Duterte.

No date has been announced for the rally. Two impeachment complaints have been filed against Duterte.

Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo, PNP public information officer, said they have a security template for rallies by large groups.

Fajardo said INC representatives have yet to coordinate with the PNP on how they will hold their rallies.

She said police officers will not hinder rights to freedom of expression. DMS