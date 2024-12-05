Magnitude 5.7 quake shakes Ilocos Norte

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake shook Ilocos Norte early Wednesday.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) the epicenter was located at four kilometers southwest of Bangui town.

The tremor that is tectonic in origin with a depth of 23 kilometers was recorded at 2:54 am. Phivolcs said damage and aftershocks were expected.

Phivolcs reported Intensity V over the city of Laoag, Pagudpud, Dumalneg, Burgos, Pasuquin, Bacarra, Adams, Sarrat and San Nicolas in Ilocos Norte; Intensity IV in City of Batac, Currimao and Pinili in the same province, also in Sinait, City of Vigan, San Vicente, Santa Catalina, Bantay, Santa Lucia, Santa, Narvacan, San Esteban, Cabugao, San Juan, Caoayan, Magsingal, San Ildefonso, Santa Cruz, Santo Domingo, Santiago, City of Candon, and Santa Maria in Ilocos Sur.

The same intensity was also felt in Lacub, Tayum, San Juan, La Paz, San Isidro, Pidigan, Bangued, Tubo, and Bucay in Abra; Baguio City, Atok, and Buguias in Benguet as well as in Besao, and Bontoc, Mountain Province.

It was Intensity III in La Trinidad, Benguet.

For instrumental intensity, Intensity V was recorded over the City of Laoag and Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte; Intensity IV in City of Batac and San Nicolas in Ilocos Norte, Sinait and City of Vigan in Ilocos Sur and Gonzaga in Cagayan; Intensity III in Bontoc, Mountain Province and Intensity II in Penablanca in Cagayan and Bangued in Abra. Robina Asido/DMS