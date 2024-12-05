Russian embassy said its sub did not violate international law

The Russian embassy in the Philippines on Wednesday said its submarine which passed through the South China Sea and the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone on Nov. 28 did not violate international law.

The vessel, it added, kept radio contact with Philippine authorities, showing “she has no unscrupulous intentions.”

“In accordance with the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) in the exclusive economic zone, all merchant vessels and warships, including submarines, enjoy freedom of navigation as on the high seas,” an embassy statement said.

Philippine officials said the Russian submarine identified itself to the Philippine Navy, saying it is en route to the Russian eastern city of Vladivostok following joint naval drills with Malaysia.

The submarine has the right of “innocent passage,” but caused concerns from Philippine officials, including President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., when it sailed 148 kilometers off Occidental Mindoro. The Navy was surprised at the presence of the Russian sub.

National Security Council assistant director-general Jonathan Malaya said the submarine was detected when it surfaced due to “weather-related” conditions. DMS