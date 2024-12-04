AFP looking at possible charges vs Duterte's head of security

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) is looking at possible administrative charges against the commander of the security and protection group of Vice President Sara Duterte after he pushed and allegedly assault a Philippine National Police (PNP) doctor during the “forced transfer” of Duterte's chief of staff Zuleika Lopez to a private hospital last month.

Col. Francel Margareth Padilla, AFP spokesperson, said the move to replace the military personnel assigned to the security of the vice president including its group commander, Col. Raymund Dante Lachica, is still ''under process''.

"As of this moment, it's under process, we are looking at those who will be involved and how many will be the numbers. So as of this time, the papers are still in process, she said.

"In our part for the Armed Forces of the Philippines, we're looking at the merits of the case. If there are possible administrative cases to be filed we will be acting accordingly,'' she added.

Amid the escalating feud between the camp of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Duterte, Padilla assured that the AFP "will be performing our duty to protect her no matter what".

"It is a country and not a color. At the AFP, we will be performing our duty to protect her no matter what. And we will ensure her that each of us can perform that duty. Whoever (security) detail will be assigned to her will be selected on merits and they will be professional and loyal in the chain of command," she said.

"The mission of the presidential security command is to protect the President and other dignitaries and now that the VPSPG (Vice Presidential Security and Protection Group) is under the umbrella of the PSC, then it is also our mandate to protect the Vice President. And we will perform that mandate accordingly," she added.

AFP chief Gen. Romeo Brawner ordered the replacement of the members of the vice presidential security group after the AFP received a subpoena from the PNP that called for the members to be investigated due to the commotion at the Veterans Memorial Medical Center (VMMC) in Quezon City. Robina Asido/DMS