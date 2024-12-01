House committee releases VP Duterte chief of staff from detention at gov't hospital

The House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability released the chief of staff of Vice President Sara Duterte from detention at a veterans hospital Saturday, ending a week of being confined due to contempt.

Zuleika Lopez was ordered released by Manila Rep. Joel Chua, the committee chairman. She was staying at the Veterans Memorial Medical Center where she was transferred from the House of Representatives last week.

A furor ensued when Duterte objected to the original plan to send Lopez to the Women's Correctional Center in Mandaluyong on midnight of last week. This sparked a tirade from Duterte against the government.

Meantime, supporters of Duterte remained at the Edsa Shrine watched by policemen as of Saturday night. DMS