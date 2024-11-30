NBI resets investigation as Duterte seeks postponement

Vice President Sara Duterte did not show up at the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Friday following a subpoena issued for her to explain her remark on ordering someone to kill President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, and Speaker Martin Romualdez if an assassination against her succeeds.

NBI Director Jaime Santiago said the hearing was tentatively moved to December 11.

Duterte's lawyer Paul Lawrence Lim came instead "with a letter requesting for resetting". Lim said Duterte was informed late about the cancellation of the hearing at the House of Representatives on the alleged fund misuse.

The NBI moved their investigation to give ample time for Duterte to prepare. However, Santiago said that they are not closing their doors should Duterte requests to not wait until the tentative date.

If Duterte will still not show up nor give a valid reason, the NBI investigation will still proceed.

The letter from Lim cited requests of a clear copy of the complaint filed against Duterte and a list of intended questions.

Santiago said that they will try to comply with the request of the Vice President within the day along with another invitation.

"We are still talking about the possibility of handing out questions (in advance). It's still not our final action but then we will apprise her on what we are investigating ... which we'll clarify very well." Santiago added.

Santiago said the NBI will subpoena around 10 to 12 people who are mostly media personnel involved and actively participated in the recent Zoom press conference of the Vice President. They will be interrogated in three separate hearings a week before December 11. Marie Manalili/DMS