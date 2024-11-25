Fire hits Tondo, takes eight hours to put out

A fire broke out on Sunday morning in a residential area near the sea shore in Tondo, affecting around 2,000 families, officials said.

The fire, which occured at Isla Puting Bato in Tondo at 8 am, rose to Task Force Charlie at 11 am, the Bureau of Fire Protection said in a report.

Sixty six fire trucks were deployed to the area along with a B-205 and a Blackhawk helicopter to extinguish the fire.

The blaze was declared fire out by firemen around 4 pm, the BFP said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties and damage but the Department of Social Welfare and Development gave about 1,000 food packs to families affected by the blaze, dzBB said. DMS-Jaspearl Tan