Duterte, chief of staff remain at veterans hospital

Vice President Sara Duterte remained with her chief of staff Zuleika Lopez at a veterans' hospital in Quezon City for the second time on Sunday after a tumultuous Saturday where she threatened to kill President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos should she be assassinated.

Duterte, reacting to a House of Representatives order early Saturday transferring Lopez to the Women's Correctional jail, said allegedly: '' I have talked to a person. I said, if I get killed, go kill BBM (Bongbong Marcos) and (First Lady) Liza Araneta and (Speaker) Martin Romualdez.

''I said, do not stop until you kill them and then he said yes,'' the vice president said.

Duterte brought Lopez to the Veterans Memorial Medical Center in Quezon City Saturday morning before she was sent to St. Luke's Medical Center, also in QC. Later in the day, Duterte retracted her comments against the President, First Lady and Speaker Romualdez.

National Security Adviser Secretary Eduardo Ano on Sunday urged Filipinos '' remain calm and confident in the knowledge that the security sector will ensure the President's safety and always uphold at all times the Constitution, our democratic institutions and the chain of command.''

Senator Imee Marcos was among those who visited Duterte and Lopez in the hospital on Sunday afternoon. Duterte resigned as education secretary this year and has been at odds with the senator's brother since then.

Lopez was held in contempt after a House committee said she was not answering questions about how confidential funds of Duterte at the Office of the Vice President and the education department, where Duterte was formerly its head, were spent.

She was brought to a room at the House on Thursday until Monday, when another hearing is set.

But Duterte's outburst prompted the Office of the Executive Secretary to refer Duterte's statement to the Presidential Security Command for proper action.

Ano said '' all threats against the life of the President shall be validated and considered a metter of national security.''

Police have been deployed at the hospital where a small group of people who are supporting Duterte have been assembled. DMS