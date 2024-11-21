13 student-officers of JSDF visit Philippine Army

Thirteen student-officers of Japan Self-Defense Forces who are part of Japan Joint Staff College's 37th Joint Advanced Course visit the Philippine Army headquarters during their study tour on Tuesday.

Col. Louie Dema-ala, Army Public Affairs Office chief, said during their study tour the Philippine Army helped the JSDF student-officers broaden their international horizons.

"The study tour deepened the mutual understanding and fostered stronger ties between the Japan Self-Defense Force and the Philippine Army," he said.

"Key HPA staff officers also briefed the Japanese student officers on the Philippine Army’s organizational structure, programs, and operational capabilities, emphasizing its role in territorial defense and other functions such as humanitarian assistance and disaster response (HADR)," Dema-ala added.

As part of the study tour, the Japanese delegation led by Col. Fukuo Junichi, Chief of the 2nd Instructors Group, Education Group of Japan's Joint Staff College, also rendered a courtesy call on Acting Army Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Ferdinand Napuli. Robina Asido/DMS