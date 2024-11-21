DA setting up livestock, poultry meat inspection sites in Metro Manila

As animal diseases continue to threaten swine and poultry industries in the country, the Department of Agriculture has authorized setting up livestock, poultry and meat inspection sites in Metro Manila and in nearby provinces.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel, Jr. said the establishment of quarantine sites for animal inspection is part of the government's effort to control the spread of animal diseases.

“These inspection sites should serve as a defensive wall against the spread of animal diseases that threaten not only the local livestock and poultry industries but also public health and food security,” he said.

The DA said under Administrative Circular No. 10, the the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) through the National Veterinary Quarantine Services Division and in coordination with various local government units has been tasked to set up quarantine checkpoints for the detection of animal diseases like avian influenza "bird flu" and African Swine Fever.

Laurel said BAI was also tasked to assess potential missing links in the quarantine wall to ensure strict border controls.

“Given the severe economic impact on the livestock and poultry industries of bird, ASF and other diseases, it's crucial to implement stringent disease management protocols and strategies to control their spread,” he said.

The DA noted that the ASF, which has had a devastating impact on the hog industry since its first outbreak in 2019, recently had a resurgence in Region IV-A while new outbreaks in other previously ASF-affected areas are continually reported.

Cases of the highly-pathogenic avian influenza, meanwhile, are detected and remain a significant threat to the local poultry industry.

Based on its latest data, as of November 8, there were a total of 465 barangays in 104 municipalities within the 20 provinces of six regions are still affected by ASF while 134 barangays in 51 municipalities within the seven provinces of four regions remain infected with avian influenza as of November 15, 2024.

Noting that the swine and poultry industries are major contributors to agriculture output in the country, the DA confirms that millions of pigs and chickens have been culled to control the spread of these diseases, resulting in billions of foregone revenue, income, investments and job losses. Robina Asido/DMS