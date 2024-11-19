No mandatory social media, website registration for private individuals: Comelec

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has removed the need for private individuals to register social media accounts, webpages, vlogs, and other platforms as part of the poll body's efforts to regulate online campaigning for the May 2025 national and local polls.

The poll body's resolution said only "candidate or the authorized official of the political party or coalition, and party-list organizations and their official digital or social media campaign manager" are required to submit a notarized affidavit of undertaking stating that it shall not misuse social media, artificial intelligence, and internet technology for disinformation or misinformation. DMS