Crime volume since September 2024 down by 21 percent: PNP

The Philippine National Police (PNP) said crime volume in the past two months fell by at least 21 percent.

Based on the data released by the PNP on Friday, there were 5,984 focus crimes recorded from Sept. 1 to Nov. 10, which is lower by 21.42 percent compared to 7,615 cases during the same period in 2023.

It noted that rape cases recorded the largest decrease with 47.65 percent, from 1,620 to 848, followed by physical injury which went down from 1,040 to 689, a decline of 33.75 percent.

Robbery cases also declined at 25.64 percent, from 983 to 731, homicide with a decrease of 17.37 percent from 236 to 195, and a 10.14 percent downward trend for theft, from 2,516 to 2,261.

However, motorcycle theft rose to 9.78 percent from 368 to 404, and car theft, which recorded an increase of 7.84 percent from 51 to 55. The murder cases, on the other hand, remained the same with 801 cases each in 2023 and 2024.

Data shows that the focus crimes regularly monitored by the PNP for the strategic deployment includes murder, homicide, physical injury, robbery, theft, vehicle theft, motorcycle theft and rape.

“This data would tell us that we are able to sustain our anti-criminality efforts,” PNP Public Information Office chief Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo said.

As the Yuletide season is just around the corner, the PNP announced that it will go on heightened alert status by Dec. 15 until Jan. 10, 2025 next year.. DMS