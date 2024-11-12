Agri losses from ''Marce'' surpass P200 million

Losses to agriculture due to Typhoon ''Marce'' surpassed P200 million, the Department of Agriculture (DA) reported Monday.

The latest data of the DA shows that, from the total damage of P277.75 million, 47.7 percent or P132.37 million worth of rice crops were affected.

It noted that high value crops recorded the second highest damage which covered 47.2 percent of the total losses amounting to P130.98 million.

DA also recorded P13.27 million damage to corn, P118,800 losses to livestock and poultry and one million pesos worth of affected agricultural infrastructure.

It can be noted that during the onslaught of the previous tropical cyclones Severe Tropical Storm ''Kristine'' and Typhoon ''Leon'', the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) has recorded significant damage to agriculture reaching over seven billion pesos.

The DA report noted that during the two cyclones, rice was the most affected crop which covers around 73.85 percent of the total losses amounting to over five billion pesos.

Latest NDRRMC report shows that the number of affected population increased to 107,325 families or 374,177 persons.

The damage to infrastructure remains at P25,398,600 while one person is reported dead and another one is still missing. Robina Asido/DMS