Typhoon ''Marce'' almost stationary east of northern Cagayan

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Typhoon "Marce" is almost stationary over the waters east of northern Cagayan on Wednesday.

In a 5 pm advisory, Pagasa said that until Friday early morning the typhoon "will make landfall and traverse Babuyan Islands and/or the northern portions of mainland Cagayan, Ilocos Norte, and Apayao". Marce" also has a chance of just passing very close on these areas, it added.

''Marce'' was located at 295 km east of Aparri, Cagayan and slowly moving west. It has maximum winds of 150km/hr near the center and gustiness of up to 185 km/h.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number Three is hoisted over the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga).

Signal number two is raised over Batanes, the rest of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, the northern portion of Isabela (Maconacon, San Pablo, Santa Maria, Divilacan), Apayao, the northern portion of Kalinga (Rizal, Pinukpuk, Balbalan), the northern portion of Abra (Langiden, Bangued, Danglas, Tayum, La Paz, Dolores, Lagayan, San Juan, Lagangilang, Tineg, Lacub, Licuan-Baay, Malibcong), Ilocos Norte, and the northern portion of Ilocos Sur (Sinait, Cabugao, San Juan, Magsingal, Santo Domingo, Bantay, San Ildefonso, San Vicente, Santa Catalina).

Under signal number one are the rest of Ilocos Sur, La Union, the northwestern portion of Pangasinan (Bani, Bolinao, Anda, City of Alaminos, Agno, Sual), the rest of Abra, the rest of Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, the rest of Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, and the northern portion of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao, Maria Aurora, Baler). Marie Manalili/DMS