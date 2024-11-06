NEDA Board okays changes to two major anti-flood projects

The board of the National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) approved on Tuesday the extension of the construction period and other adjustments to the Cavite Industrial Area-Flood Risk Management Project and the Pasig-Marikina River Channel Improvement Project-Phase IV.

“I think maybe the detailed engineering had to compensate for weather changes. And then the housing, wala ‘yung housing sa original estimate,” President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said during the NEDA Board meeting in Malacanang, referring to the Cavite Industrial Area Flood Risk Management project.

“The cost will be increased. At least the local component will be increased from the original. That’s the only thing that sticks out on the financial analysis. But it’s still within the guidelines,” he added.

With the approval, the total project cost increased by 122.79 percent (P12,146.24 million) from P9,891.50 million to P22,037.74 million.

The project’s implementation period is originally from October 2019 to April 2024. However, the board approved a 65-month extension ? from April 2024 to September 2029.

It also okayed the change in the scope of work ? widening of diversion channels and additional drainage channels, among others.

Another adjustment was a loan reallocation totaling 1,042.00 million yen from consulting services (384.00 million yen) and contingencies.

As of September 30, 2024, the project has an overall physical accomplishment of 44.21 percent, with negative slippage of 55.79 percent. It has a fund utilization rate of 35.42 percent, or 3,503.84 million already disbursed.

The project aims to mitigate flood damage in the lower reach of San Juan River Basin and its adjacent Maalimango Creek Drainage Area in Cavite.

For the Pasig-Marikina River Channel Improvement Project, Phase IV, the Board approved a 74.32 percent increase (P24,599.29 million) in total project cost from P33,097.58 million to P57,696.87 million.

There will be a 63-month extension for the project implementation ? from December 2025 to March 2031 ?and changes in scope of work such as the design of the Middle Marikina River, modifications in drainage facilities, and additional work.

A loan reallocation totaling 3,373.00 million yen from consulting services (1,728.00 million yen) and contingencies (1,645.00 million yen) to the civil works component was also approved by the Board, including a supplemental loan of 45,759.00 million yen.

The Pasig-Marikina River Channel Improvement Project aims to mitigate flood damage in Metro Manila caused by channel overflow of the Pasig-Marikina River. It will benefit residents of the cities of Pasig, Marikina, and Quezon City in Metro Manila, and the municipalities of Taytay and Cainta in Rizal.

“Ang concern ko rin is the design. Does it take it to account the new weather? Because ano na ‘yan, danger area na ‘yang Marikina talaga. The levels of water in the last two big typhoons we had, we came to within half a meter of the limit bago mag spillover,” the President said.

Public Works and Highways Secretary Manuel Bonoan informed the President that the design of the project helped in stopping spillover during the recent typhoons.

“Hindi ho nag-spillover. The other component that we are looking into the Pasig-Marikina River is actually the construction of the three dams in the [watershed],” the DPWH secretary said.

The NEDA Board also approved the implementation of the locally financed Philippine International Exhibition Center Project, and the acquisition of 40 units of fast patrol crafts to be funded through Official Development Assistance (ODA). Presidential News Desk