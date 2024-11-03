「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
33度-25度
両替レート
1万円=P3,790
$100=P5,795

11月3日のまにら新聞から

Authorities identify two more suspects in American's abduction in Zamboanga del Norte

［ 120 words｜2024.11.3｜英字 (English) ］

ZAMBOANGA CITY ? Authorities have established the identities of two others persons involved in the abduction of American Elliot Eastman last October 17 in Zamboanga del Norte, police said Saturday.

Brig. Gen. Bowenn Joey Masauding, regional police director, said the two are both from Sibuco, Zamboanga del Norte and were previously referred to as John Does in the case filing.

“Both are believed to have played direct roles as principals in the kidnapping,” Masauding said in a statement Saturday.

Masauding said the provincial prosecutor of Zamboanga del Norte accepted on Friday supplemental affidavits from witnesses and other critical evidence against the two newly identified suspects.

He said these two suspects, along with the three others previously identified, are being pursued. DMS

前の記事2024年11月3日