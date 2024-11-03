Authorities identify two more suspects in American's abduction in Zamboanga del Norte

ZAMBOANGA CITY ? Authorities have established the identities of two others persons involved in the abduction of American Elliot Eastman last October 17 in Zamboanga del Norte, police said Saturday.

Brig. Gen. Bowenn Joey Masauding, regional police director, said the two are both from Sibuco, Zamboanga del Norte and were previously referred to as John Does in the case filing.

“Both are believed to have played direct roles as principals in the kidnapping,” Masauding said in a statement Saturday.

Masauding said the provincial prosecutor of Zamboanga del Norte accepted on Friday supplemental affidavits from witnesses and other critical evidence against the two newly identified suspects.

He said these two suspects, along with the three others previously identified, are being pursued. DMS