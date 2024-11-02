Marcos ignores Vice President Duterte’s tirades

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday refrained from addressing the recent comments by Vice President Sara Duterte targeting him and his father, former President Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr., during his visit to the Libingan ng mga Bayani (LNB) in Taguig City.

“I’d rather not,” Marcos told reporters when asked to comment on Duterte’s remarks. Following the mass offered by the Marcoses at the LNB, the President, accompanied by his mother, former first lady Imelda Marcos, refused to talk about the recent comments of Duterte threatening to dig up the elder Marcos’ remains and throw them to the sea.

When asked if his relationship with the Vice President had reached “a point of no return,” Marcos responded, “Let’s talk about it some other time.”

In his message, Marcos expressed gratitude to his father’s supporters who attended the mass, appreciating their enduring love and care for the Marcos family, especially during Undas.

“Kaya’t naman mas naging makabuluhan ang aming Undas dahil sa inyong pagdating. At lalong-lalo na dahil nararamdaman namin na mula sa inyo ang pagmamahal ninyo sa aking ama at sa pag-alala sa aking ama. Maraming, maraming salamat sa inyong lahat,” he said.

Before concluding his speech, Marcos urged supporters to remember his father’s legacy and to continue loving the Filipino people and the Philippines.

“Iyan ang magdadala para lang ? sa ating ama at malalaman natin na tayo ? kapag tayo’y laos na, maiisip namin: noong kapanahunan namin, marami kaming nagawang Maganda para sa Pilipinas,”Marcos said.

The President also joined Filipinos worldwide in observing All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day. Presidential News Desk