Sara trust, performance ratings decline for two quarters: OCTA survey

Trust and performance ratings of Vice President Sara Duterte dropped significantly in a recent survey by OCTA Research which was announced Thursday.

The OCTA Research survey from September 4 to 7 showed a decrease in the rating of both President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Duterte but OCTA Research president Ranjit Rye said it is the first time that the ratings of Duterte declined for two consecutive quarters.

"It is now a two quarter decline which she never had this kind of trend before. Sometimes she goes up, sometimes she goes down as far as trust and performance is concerned, but here we have two quarters, the second and third quarter when she had a decline in both trust and performance (ratings). It is significant, more than the margin of error," he said in a radio interview.

Based on the OCTA survey, the trust rating of Duterte dropped to six percentage points, from 65 percent in July to 59 percent in September.

Rye said Duterte's performance rating also declined to eight percentage points from 60 to 52 percent.

"These declines continue a downward trend observed since March 2023," the survey stated.

Rye noted that the appearance of her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, in a recent Senate hearing could have a positive impact to their political standing

"I'm not a lawyer. They have legal implications, especially the ongoing case (with) the ICC (International Criminal Court), but politically speaking, you know, they've managed to use these platforms to strengthen, (to) excite their base... we don't know the impact yet... maybe that might be positive for the fourth quarter," he said.

Marcos' trust and performance ratings only dropped by two percentage points. His trust rating declined from 71 percent in July to 69 percent in September while his performance rating went down to 66 percent from 68 in the same months.

"For the first time in almost since the inception of the administration, the President has higher trust and approval ratings than the Vice President," Rye said. Robina Asido/DMS