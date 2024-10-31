Deputy Chief of Mission Matsuda attends 80th Battle of Surigao Strait Commemoration

From October 24 to 26, Deputy Chief of Mission Matsuda Kenichi of the Embassy of Japan in the Philippines attended the 80th commemoration of the Battle of Surigao Strait in Surigao del Norte and the Dinagat Islands.

On October 24, Matsuda paid a courtesy call on Surigao City Mayor Pablo Dumlao II and exchanged opinions on various topics including future expectations for activities of Japanese companies in Surigao City.

On the same day, he also paid a courtesy call to Vice Governor of Surigao del Norte Eddie Gokiangkee, Jr. and discussed views on various topics including the mining industry and tourism policies in the province.

On October 25, Matsuda attended and delivered a speech at the 80th Commemoration of the Battle of Surigao Strait.

In his speech, Matsuda mentioned the unwavering belief in peace nurtured by Japan and the Philippines, and the shared commitment of both countries to contribute to global peace, creating a world where security and prosperity thrive for all.

The second part of the ceremony, held in Dinagat Islands, was attended by Governor Nilo P. Demerey, Jr., veterans, Philippine government officials, and representatives from the Japanese and Australian embassies.

In his speech, Matsuda emphasized that the legacy of peace and prosperity inherited from past generations, and the shared history between the two countries should be entrusted to future generations along with stronger bonds of friendship. He also expressed his desire to expand our cooperation in the economic and people-to-people exchanges in this wonderful land, hoping that these would further strengthen our special friendship.

During his visit to the Dinagat Islands for the ceremony, Matsuda paid a courtesy call on Demerey and discussed their views on various topics including agriculture and economic policies. Japan Information and Culture Center