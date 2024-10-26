Alleged CPP acting chairman arrested in Quezon City

The alleged acting chairman of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) was arrested in Quezon City on Thursday, police said Friday.

Wigberto Villarico, 68, was arrested by a combined force from the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in a house at the Fairview Park Subdivision.

Villarico was apprehended based on a warrant of arrest for two counts of kidnapping with murder.

National Security Adviser Eduardo Ano said Villarico assumed leadership of the CPP after Benito Tiamzon and his wife Wilma died in an alleged armed encounter with soldiers in August 2022.

NCRPO director Maj. Gen. Sidney Hernia said Villarico’s companion, Mary Joy Lizada, 35, was arrested for providing false identification of the suspected CPP leader.

Hernia said Villarico was among the suspects in the kidnapping and murder of two people in Mauban, Quezon in 2007.

The case was filed at the Regional Trial Court Branch 64 but was transferred to the Taguig RTC Branch 266, which issued the arrest warrant.

Hernia said Villarico is detained at the Southern Police District (SPD) in Taguig City. DMS